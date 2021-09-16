Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Are Heading South For Next Destination Takeover

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, the superstar couple has been globe-trotting all over for business and pleasure. As per Us Weekly, the pop titan, 52, and the Hollywood actor, 49, are heading down south for their next stop. More specifically, the two are flying to Texas. “Right now, they’re headed to Texas, where they’ll be living together while Ben films his next movie," an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. "They’re still looking for a new property to move into in L.A., which will be their main base while they enjoy traveling the world."