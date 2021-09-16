CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Are Heading South For Next Destination Takeover

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, the superstar couple has been globe-trotting all over for business and pleasure. As per Us Weekly, the pop titan, 52, and the Hollywood actor, 49, are heading down south for their next stop. More specifically, the two are flying to Texas. “Right now, they’re headed to Texas, where they’ll be living together while Ben films his next movie," an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. "They’re still looking for a new property to move into in L.A., which will be their main base while they enjoy traveling the world."

Gloria Berrios
2d ago

girl give your Flesh a rest.respect your body, out one flesh relationship, flesh into another one. Not fan of either.

Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dressed Like a Power Couple for Their Theater Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend—and this time, they hit the theater. The couple took their children out to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday night. Lopez dressed up in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana pink platform heels, and a Coach purse. Affleck complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.
Marie Claire

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Mask Kiss at the Met Gala

Romance, but make it safe! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing at the 2021 Met Gala with their masks on, becoming the first couple in the world to share a passionate make-out while maintaining COVID-19 protocols. Dr. Fauci would be so proud. For fashion's biggest night—themed “In America:...
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Lopez Furiously Tells Alex Rodriguez Stop Talking About Her Breakup!

Is it? Jennifer Lopez, you tired of it? Alex Rodriguez Talking about her? One tabloid reports that Lopez is ready to give up on her ex-fiance. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Lopez Tells Alex Rodriguez ‘Stop Talking About Me’What is the best way to get started?. This week’s edition of Star...
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Wants Alex Rodriguez to 'Move On' Amid Her Ben Affleck Relationship

Jennifer Lopez reportedly wants Alex Rodriguez to "move on," amid her relationship with Ben Affleck. According to In Touch, a source close to the singer says that the Justice League star "is her everything now," and that she wants things to be fully "over" between her and Rodriguez. Apparently, per the insider, things are just not moving as fast as Lopex would like.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Shows Up To The VMAs In Plunging Cut-Out Crop Top & Mini-Skirt

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when she appeared on stage to present Olivia Rodrigo with ‘Song of the Year’. Jennifer Lopez, 52, is back in New York after her viral red carpet moment at the Venice Film Festival, and she surprised everyone by appearing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer stepped out in a leather lace-up crop top, which exposed her toned abs, as she presented newcomer Olivia Rodrigo with “Song of the Year.” She paired her top with a sequin-embellished mini skirt and towering, nude stilettos. Of course, JLo looked ultra glam with her hair styled in loose waves and a smokey eye makeup.
nickiswift.com

Who Is Jennifer Lopez's Mother?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had tongues wagging ever since they were spotted together at the singer's Los Angeles home in April after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. At the time, Page Six published photos of Affleck climbing out of a white Escalade SUV near her mansion, but insiders warned against reading too much into it because "They are friends ... they've never not been."
Effingham Radio

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Left Price Tag On Dolce & Gabbana Cape

Jennifer Lopez has gone viral because a major fashion don't. J. Lo went viral on Tuesday (August 31st) after being photographed while attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Mood fashion show in Venice, Italy. The reason Jennifer made headlines is because the tag to her Dolce & Gabbana cape was...
womansday.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Seriously Shocked By Cole Hauser's Latest Instagram Post

Cole Hauser posted a special throwback treat for Yellowstone fans! The actor, who stars as the one-and-only Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network hit (which returns November 7!), took to Instagram to share an epic behind-the-scenes photo from early in his career. Today, Hauser is most recognizable as a ranch hand and Beth's love interest on Yellowstone, but his Hollywood career began decades before the show premiered.
