MLB

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani might be shut down for the season

By Jeff Fletcher
Daily Breeze
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Shohei Ohtani might have thrown his last pitch of the 2021 season. The Angels on Thursday scratched Ohtani from the start he was “penciled” in to make Friday because he felt some soreness playing catch Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani is just feeling “soreness, from a long...

FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLB
Daily Breeze

Shohei Ohtani in Angels lineup day after throwing a career-high 117 pitches

ANAHEIM — A day after Shohei Ohtani threw more pitches than he ever had in a major-league game, he was back in the lineup as the designated hitter. Even the man who put him there was a little surprised. “I’m thinking to myself, ‘OK, seven innings, 117 pitches 100 miles...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani’s MVP candidacy takes a hit

Los Angeles Angles two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s quest for the American League MVP Award may have taken a hit Thursday. Per the Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher:. Shohei Ohtani is not pitching this weekend against the A’s. He was “penciled” in for Friday. He felt sore playing catch. They still are hoping to have him pitch again this season. Not shutting him down. To clarify, they could still shut him down, but right now they haven’t decided that. They will see how he feels over the next few days. (Manager Joe) Maddon also said they’ve considered giving him a break at the plate because of his slump. Also to be clear, Maddon said Ohtani is not scheduled to see a doctor. He believes this is just end-of-the-season fatigue, as opposed to an injury.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Wright, Tony La Russa suspended for Shohei Ohtani plunking

Mike Wright and Tony La Russa were suspended on Saturday for an incident on Thursday where Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch. Ohtani was batting in the ninth inning of his Los Angeles Angels’ 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Wright missed badly on a few offerings, including one pitch near Ohtani, before plunking the Angels slugger in the leg.
MLB
chatsports.com

Will LA Angels end up screwing Shohei Ohtani like they did Mike Trout?

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels missing the playoffs may impact Shohei Ohtani‘s legacy the way it has impacted the legacy of his buddy Mike Trout. Trout has made the playoffs just once in his career, in 2014. He’s been the...
MLB
FanSided

3 White Sox players you should be prepared to lose next season

Every season, there is turnover on an MLB roster. A team rarely looks the same from year to year with players leaving in free agency and coming and going via trades. If the trade deadline was any indication, the Chicago White Sox are more than likely to be aggressive this offseason. The White Sox already traded for Cesar Hernadez, Ryan Tepera, and Craig Kimbrel and shipped out Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. is suspended for 3 games manager Tony La Russa will serve an automatic 1-game ban

Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. received a three-game suspension and a fine for intentionally throwing at Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa received an automatic one-game suspension — which he served Saturday — and a fine. Wright hit Ohtani with a pitch with two outs and nobody on in the ninth inning ...
MLB
FanSided

LA Angels: Can Shohei Ohtani actually break David Ortiz’s record?

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim welcomed back Shohei Ohtani the Pitcher on Sept. 4 following a bout with wrist soreness after an HBP, but Shohei Ohtani the Slugger still has some significant work to do down the stretch. In fact, he’s chasing legends. The numbers speak for themselves in...
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: Tony La Russa makes strong comments after win

The Chicago White Sox played a big series against the Boston Red Sox this past weekend. They took two of three from them and they were all close one-run games. Now, they will go into this week with the magic number at nine. It has been a lot of fun to watch the stars on this team grow together. It has also been fun to watch less likely contributors help them win games.
MLB
arcamax.com

Like everyone, Padres' Yu Darvish in awe of Angels' Shohei Ohtani

The barking began in his lower back. By the time Yu Darvish walked off Petco Park's mound July 8, the discomfort had spread to his hip, ultimately forcing him to the injured list. He missed another two weeks last month with that balky back. The 35-year-old Padres right-hander insists all's...
MLB
Yardbarker

Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani to pitch Sunday after throwing bullpen session

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani will pitch Sunday against the Oakland Athletics after his sore arm felt much better following a bullpen session, according to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Ohtani was initially scheduled to start L.A.'s series opener against the A's on Friday. The 27-year-old threw about 30...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LEADING OFF: Angels' Ohtani might not pitch again this year

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled start for the Angels against Oakland because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season. “If there’s any kind of lingering...
NFL
Yardbarker

Angels star Shohei Ohtani won't pitch this weekend vs. Athletics

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon hinted Wednesday that three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout, who hasn't played since May 17 due to a calf strain, will be shut down for the remainder of the year because the Angels are 71-74 on the season and well out of the playoff hunt.
MLB
Daily Breeze

Angels’ Jared Walsh heats up with renewed hitting strategy

ANAHEIM — Jared Walsh stopped his second-half slide by rediscovering the left side of the field. Although the Angels’ first baseman made the All-Star team, his numbers had been in a steady decline until a few weeks ago. The difference is that Walsh made a conscious effort to hit the ball to the left side again.
MLB

