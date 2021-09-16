Boilermakers hoping to be spoilers against Fighting Irish

Purdue (2-0) at No. 12 Notre Dame (2-0), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EDT (NBC). Line: Notre Dame by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series: Notre Dame leads 58-26-2. Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish have struggled in two victories and fell four spots in the AP poll after last Saturday’s 32-29 victory over visiting Toledo, Notre Dame’s 25th straight triumph at home. Off to a 2-0 start for the second straight season following a 49-0 victory at Connecticut, Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers renew their in-state rivalry with the Irish for the first time since 2014. Purdue will be trying to win for the first time in the series since 2007 and will be seeking their first victory at Notre Dame Stadium since 2004.