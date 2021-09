Developer: Nintendo, Intelligent Systems | Publisher: Nintendo. For how much Nintendo hyped the Switch’s portability and multiplayer capabilities when it first debuted in 2017, its library of party games has been disappointing so far. It took more than a year for Nintendo’s signature multiplayer series Mario Party to come to the Switch, and the console’s launch title, “1-2-Switch,” paled in comparison to its predecessors, “Wii Sports” for the Wii and “Nintendo Land” for the Wii U. New multiplayer games, most of them from third-parties, have trickled in over the years, but the newest entry to the WarioWare series, “WarioWare: Get It Together!” is the first time I’ve felt like Nintendo finally delivered on its initial advertisements.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO