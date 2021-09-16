CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

West Nile Virus found in Tippecanoe County mosquitos

By Staff Reporters
WLFI.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe Health Department announced Thursday that several mosquito groups found in the county have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Indiana State Department of Health notified TCHD on September 16, that the virus had been detected in three mosquito groups found in the area on August 18, 2021. According to the TCHD, this is the first time this year that a positive test has been reported in Tippecanoe County.

