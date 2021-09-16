CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Australia-UK Deal, Biden Again Shows China Is Paramount Priority

By Shaun TANDON
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forging a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia to the anger of the French, US President Joe Biden has again made brutally clear -- his top international priority, overriding all else, will be facing China. Under the alliance christened with the acronym AUKUS, Australia will be the only country...

www.ibtimes.com

