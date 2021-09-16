CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘It’s like Superman has died’: Friends, teammates remember Parys Haralson

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ts5kN_0byCAPzx00
Parys Haralson of the New Orleans Saints in 2015. (AP Photo)

Mike Justice, the ex-football coach, was holding court Tuesday afternoon, telling some friends about Parys Haralson, one of his former players. This was one day after the news that Haralson, who starred for Justice at Madison Central and then at Tennessee and in the NFL, had died at age 37 at his home in San Jose, Calif.

“Here’s the deal on Parys: Let’s just take football out of it,” Justice said. “Never mind what a great football player Parys was, what a wonderful teammate he was, how physically gifted he was, and all that. Let’s just talk about the person he was, the smile he always had. Let’s talk about him as a human being. He was always so positive, so smart, so sincere, so polite — Beta Club guy, honor student. Teachers loved him. Coaches loved him. Teammates loved him. With Parys, you knew he was always gonna be in the right place. He was always gonna do the right thing.”

Read this on the web

Comments / 5

Related
WSAZ

Local tennis legend passes away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not hard to call Julie Ditty Qualls a legend when you consider her tennis achievements on the junior circuit, to high school, to college and onto the professional game. Ditty Qualls passed away at 42 years old Tuesday night. Ditty won three state championships at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wach.com

Funeral arrangements made for former NFL player

Funeral arrangements have been made for the former New England Patriots football player David Patten. The public viewing for Patten will be held Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary and Cremation Services. Patten's family says the funeral will be held Wednesday, September 8 at noon. A...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Staten Island Advance

Pregnant daughter of ex-Giants linebacker found dead from gunshot wound

Former New York Giants linebacker Brandon Short revealed his pregnant daughter was found killed from a gunshot wound earlier this week, according to a post he put on Facebook. Karli Short, who was 26-years-old and five months pregnant, was killed in McKeesport, Pa., on Monday of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parys Haralson
State News

MSU Rowing captain Olivia Long died on Friday

Michigan State Athletics announced that women’s rowing captain Olivia Long died on Aug. 27. Long was 20 years old from Lake Orion, Michigan. "We have lost a young, promising life way too early," Rowing Head Coach Kim Chavers said. "Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program. As a captain, she connected with a lot of different people, and on a team as large as ours, team building is especially important. Our rowing family will miss her tremendously and will find a way to honor her legacy as we lean on one another to process our loss. We send our love and prayers to her family and all who loved her, as this loss is hard to comprehend."
MICHIGAN STATE
WCVB

Daughter of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Kevin Faulk dies at age 19

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 19-year-old daughter of New England Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk has died, according to Louisiana State University. Kevione Faulk was a student worker for the LSU football team, and her father is the Tigers' running backs coach. A cause of death was not revealed when...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#American Football
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
thesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFL
dreddsinfo.com

White High School Football Player Throws Gang Sign In Official Photo

Martinsville High School Football Player Austen Frye Throws Gang Sign In Official Photo. A senior running back on the Martinsville High School football team in Indiana is going viral, after he threw up an apparent gang sign for his football team’s official photo. Austen Frye placed his hands in what...
INDIANA STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy