Kerry Washington paid tribute to The Wire actor and Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams while presenting the supporting actor in a drama series category during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. During her brief tribute, Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.” “I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you,” she added. Nominated in the supporting actor in a drama category for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, the actor was considered the frontrunner before...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO