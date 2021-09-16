CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan to host a new show on Fox Nation as part of a mega-deal with News Corp

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix months after Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain, the former CNN host has signed a new deal that would bring him back toto American cable news. He'll host a daily talk show on the Murdoch-owned network talkTV in Britain that will also be shown on Fox News' streaming service. “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago," Morgan said in a statement. "Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.”

