Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Progress to Launch Statewide Redistricting Campaign

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, LA | September 16, 2021—When the state legislature’s Joint Governmental Affairs committee meets tomorrow morning to discuss redistricting, it will semi-officially kickoff redistricting season in Louisiana. The committee is expected to discuss the Census data that was released last month and their upcoming roadshow, where they will hold a series of public hearings across Louisiana, ahead of a special redistricting session in February, 2022. Local redistricting will also take place along a similar timeline.

