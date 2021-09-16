Louisiana Progress to Launch Statewide Redistricting Campaign
BATON ROUGE, LA | September 16, 2021—When the state legislature’s Joint Governmental Affairs committee meets tomorrow morning to discuss redistricting, it will semi-officially kickoff redistricting season in Louisiana. The committee is expected to discuss the Census data that was released last month and their upcoming roadshow, where they will hold a series of public hearings across Louisiana, ahead of a special redistricting session in February, 2022. Local redistricting will also take place along a similar timeline.www.westcentralsbest.com
