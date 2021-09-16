CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

An Unsual Kids Show Is In The Netflix Top 10 Today

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's top ten is usually populated by recent releases, or big, fan-favorite movies and TV shows making their Netflix debut. Today, a recent Netflix original cracked the top ten for the first time, two weeks after its first season dropped in the kids & family section of the streaming service. The series? Sharkdog, starring The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt, alongside Liam Mitchell, Dee Bradley Baker, Grey Griffin, Kari Wahlgren, and Aly Mawji. The show centers on Max, a ten-year-old boy and his best friend, a half-shark, half-dog creature that has fun and gets into trouble with Max.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

7 series canceled by Netflix that deserve another chance

The streaming service Netflix It is currently the largest in the world with about 204 million subscribers, so movements within its catalog often have an impact on its audience. The platform has been in charge in the last two years to abruptly close several important series, which should have a new opportunity. How are you 7 that we bring you today!
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on September 15

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Series list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Series list for Wednesday, Sept. 15 barely changes from yesterday, with only two series changing spots on the list while the others remain unmoved. Lucifer is still in the top spot, followed by Clickbait, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, Cocomelon, and Manifest.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kari Wahlgren
Person
Grey Griffin
wegotthiscovered.com

This Inaccurate Controversial Biopic Is Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Netflix is currently the home to some absolutely phenomenal biopics like The Founder, Lion, and The Social Network just to name a few. They recently added another successful film of this kind to the platform but it’s one plagued with a few more controversies and littered with major inaccuracies throughout the film.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Netflix Snags Its First Series Award as ‘The Crown’ Wins Best Drama

Netflix, which was the first streaming service to land a Primetime Emmy Award nomination back in 2013, but was beaten to series wins by competitors Hulu and Amazon Prime, has finally snagged a series award of its own — two, to be exact. The fourth season of The Crown, Peter Morgan’s opus about the British royal family, was awarded the best drama series prize during the 2021 Emmys telecast on Sunday night, prevailing over formidable competition including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, FX’s Pose, NBC’s This Is Us and fellow Netflix nominee Bridgerton. A few moments...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Victoria Justice Rom-Com Is The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Anyone who’s seen Nickelodeon sitcoms recognized Victoria Justice from her character Tori Vega on Victorious, but she’s actually been in quite a few other shows and films. She’s been in everything from Robot Chicken to Gilmore Girls and even in The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again. She has some serious range outside of just acting in children’s sitcoms and she’s proving it in spades right now on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ask DC fans what their least favorite superhero movie is, and they’re bound to mention Green Lantern. The Ryan Reynolds flick has a pitiful 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and director Martin Campbell deeply regrets ever working on the film. Nonetheless, Netflix viewers in the U.S. can’t get enough of Warner Bros.’ ill-fated superhero outing. In the States, Green Lantern has taken the second place spot on Netflix’s top 10 list since last Thursday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Originals#Movies#Relesed#Fintastic Halloween
BGR.com

Netflix just dropped part 1 of the final season of one of its top international shows

By now, this has become something of a repetitive story where Netflix is concerned. A little-watched program essentially flops on TV. It’s headed for cancellation. Maybe it actually does get canceled. But then, Netflix gets hold of it. And next thing you know? The series has morphed into a buzzy streaming phenomenon that people can’t stop talking about. Or watching. One of the best examples of this is the Spanish-language Money Heist — aka, La Casa de Papel — which was dealing with plummeting viewership on the Spanish channel Antena 3 before Netflix picked it up a few years ago. The...
TV SERIES
romper.com

Netflix Has A Bunch Of New Kids’ Movies Coming Out This Fall

There’s more to fall movies than just films about Halloween or ones that showcase the gorgeous autumnal weather. In fact, the Netflix fall 2021 movie schedule is short on pumpkins, but full of adventures and laughs to get you in the mood for the new season. Whether you’re catching up...
TV & VIDEOS
hypable.com

‘The Great British Baking Show’ to premiere in September on Netflix

Get ready to return to the baking tent— Netflix has just announced when you can expect to see The Great British Baking Show return with new episodes!. Fans of The Great British Baking Show won’t have to wait much longer before they can sink their teeth into brand new episodes of the series.
TV SERIES
emmys.com

With Strong Showing at Second Sunday Ceremony, Netflix Is Top Winner During 2021 Creative Arts Weekend

The third Creative Arts Emmys ceremony of 2021, held on Sunday evening, ended similarly to the two that preceded it, with Netflix at the top of the winners’ list. In the year’s final Creative Arts presentation, the streamer added nine awards to its 12 from Saturday and 13 from the first Sunday show, for a weekend total of 34, making it the leader among all platforms. In second position — for both the night and the weekend — was another streamer, Disney+, which scored six Emmys on Sunday evening, for a three-show total of 13.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Woody Harrelson Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Woody Harrelson of Hunger Games and True Detective fame is starring in the number one film currently streaming on Netflix, Kate. According to analytics from FlixPatrol.com, Kate, a Netflix original film directed by Cedric Nicholas-Troyan that was released on Sept. 10 and stars Harrelson alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau is currently the top film streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
thetvaddict.com

3 Great Netflix Shows Inspired by Games

Video games are a fairly new addition to pop culture, as compared to books, magazines, comics, films, TV programmes, etc. Despite being younger though, games have inspired creative media, as well having been inspired by them. For example, Netflix Originals such as Narcos and Orange is the New Black have their own licensed slot games now. According to this Bonus.ca article about Spin Casino, all their new members get 50 free spins on making a deposit of just $1. Which means that we can try out some of the best pop culture inspired slots available online by just spending a dollar!
VIDEO GAMES
c21media.net

YouTube Originals debuts multilingual kids’ show

NEWS BRIEF: YouTube Originals has launched a preschool series called Growing with Lottie Dottie, its first show to be launched simultaneously in English, Spanish and Portuguese. The 13-episode series is based on the Brazilian kids’ channel Lottie Dottie Mini (aka Galinha Pintadinha Mini) and will premiere on September 18. Produced...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Ludacris Unveils Soundtrack for Netflix Kids' Series 'Karma's World'

Ludacris will release the soundtrack to the Netflix series “Karma’s World,” the official companion to the animated kids’ series from the Grammy-winning rapper. The show, produced by Karma’s World Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group. The show, featuring voices from Tiffany Haddish, Danielle Brooks, Jordan Fisher, Dawnn Lewis, Dascha Polanco and Chris Bridges, debuts on Netflix October 15, and the album arrives on Universal the same day.
MUSIC
Tyla

Two Kray Twins Movies Drops On Netflix Today

Netflix has announced the arrival of two movies about the Kray Twins to its platform, landing on Wednesday 15th September. Rise Of The Krays and Fall Of The Krays are both new additions to the streaming service, which will come as welcome news for true crime fanatics. Rise Of The...
TV & VIDEOS
Disability Scoop

Netflix Brings Back Autism Dating Show

A documentary series following young people with autism as they experience the world of dating is set to return. The second season of “Love on the Spectrum” will debut on Netflix this month with six new 45-minute episodes. The series, which first premiered on the streaming service last year, features...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Classic Star Trek shows leaving Netflix in October

Back in March 2020, all of the Star Trek series were deemed the best long binges on Netflix with 695 episodes of all of the classic shows, including the Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise. New fans have discovered the series which has been a boost for Paramount. Things are beginning to change, though as Paramount +, which used to be CBS All Access, has made the Star Trek series available on its streaming service.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy