An Unsual Kids Show Is In The Netflix Top 10 Today
Netflix's top ten is usually populated by recent releases, or big, fan-favorite movies and TV shows making their Netflix debut. Today, a recent Netflix original cracked the top ten for the first time, two weeks after its first season dropped in the kids & family section of the streaming service. The series? Sharkdog, starring The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt, alongside Liam Mitchell, Dee Bradley Baker, Grey Griffin, Kari Wahlgren, and Aly Mawji. The show centers on Max, a ten-year-old boy and his best friend, a half-shark, half-dog creature that has fun and gets into trouble with Max.comicbook.com
