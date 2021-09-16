Lights of Hope honors Idaho cancer victims

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cancer patients across Idaho will host displays on Sept. 18 to remember loved ones impacted by cancer. Idaho will be taking part in the national Lights of Hope fundraising event hosted by the Cancer Action Network. For the event, people dedicate lights which are then displayed all across the nation. Idaho will be featured in the event's nationwide live stream at 2 p.m., and Idaho Senator Mike Crapo will speak over video.