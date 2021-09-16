CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Lights of Hope honors Idaho cancer victims

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cancer patients across Idaho will host displays on Sept. 18 to remember loved ones impacted by cancer. Idaho will be taking part in the national Lights of Hope fundraising event hosted by the Cancer Action Network. For the event, people dedicate lights which are then displayed all across the nation. Idaho will be featured in the event's nationwide live stream at 2 p.m., and Idaho Senator Mike Crapo will speak over video.

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Health
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy