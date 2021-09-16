CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Order an Abortion Online

By Tessa Stuart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 21st century, you can order an abortion online. “It can be done without ever leaving your home,” says Elisa Wells, co-director of the organization Plan C, which provides information and instructions about how to self-manage an abortion. “You go online. You have either a virtual consultation or an e-visit — that’s just done by filling in a form and chatting with the provider. And then they mail the pills to your home…No need to take time off from work. No need to encounter protesters.” And no need, if you live in the state of Texas, to expose anyone to the threat of a lawsuit under the state’s medieval new abortion ban.

Gov. Noem signs order restricting telemedicine, chemical abortions

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an order restricting telemedicine and chemical abortions in the state. According to a release, on Tuesday, Noem signed Executive Order 2021-12, which sets out guidelines for the South Dakota Department of Health to follow in order to create rules preventing telemedicine abortions and restricting chemical abortions in the state.
