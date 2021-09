There's a very good chance the PS5 you have been waiting for will be available from Sony this afternoon. Random invites have been sent out to users in the waiting line at PlayStation Direct with instructions to be ready to make a purchase at 12pm PT (3pm ET) today. Didn't get an invite? Not to worry, the last time this happened, the queue was opened to the public at 2pm PT (5pm ET) so the remaining available consoles could be sold. If you don't have an invite waiting for you, keep an eye on the PlayStation Direct queue.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO