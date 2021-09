MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mass deportations are underway for more than 12,000 migrants living in a makeshift camp near the border in Del Rio, Texas. Most of them are Haitians who traveled to South America several years ago. They came to the U.S. border recently after hearing rumors that they would be allowed to cross. Their arrival in Del Rio has put pressure on the Biden administration. More than 300 Haitians arrived back in their home country Sunday, and more deportation flights are planned this week. “When we got to the United States, they put us in detention for four days,” explained one migrant deported...

