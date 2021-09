Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return to the world of live-action with an upcoming series on Netflix, with rumors beginning to swirl that the production is in search of the nefarious sister of Prince Zuko in Princess Azula. Though these rumors have yet to be confirmed and no actress has been chosen to portray one of the fiercest villains of the bending world, that hasn't stopped cosplayers from sharing their take on the fire bender, with one, in particular, using some computer-generated graphics to help show off the true power of the princess of the Fire Nation.

