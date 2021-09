Jeff Bezos is a man who could have everything and anything he wants. He’s gone the edge of space, bought a Super Yacht, and more! Now, he has his eye on another huge purchase! He’s looking at buying the Denver Broncos! Here’s how much money Bezos has…he can buy every NFL team in the league, and still have about $90 Billion left to spend how he wants! As for the Denver Broncos, we’re not sure if this is a good thing or bad thing for them, but having an owner with almost unlimited money can’t be a bad thing. We have more in today’s Entertainment News!

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO