Gorgeous Beachfront Condo in the Gated Community of Sunset Pointe

You won't want to miss this picturesque 2story cape! Walking into the home you will notice the gorgeous detailing all throughout, from the columns lining the formal dining room, to the open concept kitchen & crown molding throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors line the first floor. Off the living room is a cozy sunroom perfect for your morning coffee or afternoon lounging. A 1st floor primary bedroom w/large bathroom, an oversized tub and walk in closet await you off the foyer. There are 2 other bedrooms on the first floor and another bedroom on the 2nd floor. There is a sizable family room with a gas fireplace off the added garage, if you didn't have enough space already! Outside is the go to spot for entertaining, w/a large deck off of the living room, there is also a beautiful gazebo, perfect for family gatherings and getting out of the summer sun. Bring your furry friends with you, as they will enjoy the spacious fenced in backyard, the ultimate space for running & playing. This home also features an oversized 2 car garage & detached shed w/running water. In under 10 min you can be in the town of Farmville w/food and shopping! Come see this home today before it's too late!

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO