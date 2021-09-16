CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Gorgeous Beachfront Condo in the Gated Community of Sunset Pointe

By Liz Heinzel
stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunset Pointe at Colony Key is one of the newest luxury condominium communities in the Tampa Bay area. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico on the island of Tierra Verde, Sunset Pointe has its own Private Beach where you can walk for miles along the sandy waterfront, kayak in the crystal-clear water, and enjoy daily sightings of dolphin and manatee!

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Pretty pink property with its own established vineyard for sale in Suffolk

Looking to move to the peaceful countryside? A delightful pink property with its very own established vineyard is for sale in Fressingfield, Suffolk, for £1.35 million. Dating back to the 17th century, Willow House is a splendid Grade II Listed home boasting a wealth of period character. Some of the head-turning features include the exposed timber beams, brick and terracotta flooring, roaring fireplaces, six grand bedrooms, and the charming one-bedroom annexe known as The Granary.
REAL ESTATE
Olympian

European villa lists for $6M in Texas. Look inside the 11,000-square-foot beauty

A drop-dead beautiful, contemporary European villa has popped up on an unusual real estate market: Texas. Well, not too unusual considering the city of Austin is bustling with culture and charm, so this 11,000-square-foot stunner with plenty of high-end features fits right in. “Nestled in the hills, this property overlooks...
REAL ESTATE
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Sleek Fully Furnished Division St Condo

Located right in the heart of it all on SE Division St, this modern contemporary eco-friendly condo is loaded with features that are as sought after as the neighborhood! This one is a must see to appreciate the look and feel and the layout is exceptional!. Features Include:. • Sleek...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
sandiegouniontribune.com

Want to live in a Coronado beachfront mansion? It’s $34 million

If you’ve got $34 million, there’s a Coronado mansion with ocean views, 12 bedrooms, marbled floors and a 20-person dining room with your name on it. Built in 1902, the sprawling 23,957-square-foot Crown Manor mansion on Ocean Boulevard — one of San Diego County’s most historic homes — recently went on sale with a bevy of upgrades. Even if there wasn’t a famous home there, the land alone would cost a fortune because it is across the street from one of the most celebrated beaches in America and a short walk to the Hotel Del Coronado.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
luxurylaunches.com

This $1.75 million modernist Joshua Tree home sits right in the center of a 100-acre California desert. It’s lavish, tech-laden, and comes with a library.

The pandemic has taught us to live solitarily, and we often feel uncomfortable when it gets too people-y around us. If you are too comfortable in your company and have deep pockets, maybe this modernist, five-acre home set among Joshua Tree National Park’s famous boulders can be your dream home. It’s a minimalistic gem nestled between the nothingness of a vast natural desert with no one to bother you leave maybe a few birds, bugs, lizards, and snakes. Called the House Between the Rocks or El Cemento Uno, it will boggle your mind with its amenities and luxuries right in the middle of the magnificent Mojave Desert landscape. This unusual monolithic dwelling is the brainchild of URBARC Design Studio and KUD Properties.
HOME & GARDEN
Click2Houston.com

Mansion in The Woodlands with three-story closet finally sells for $7.5M

HOUSTON – The Woodlands property known for its three-story closet has been purchased by an undisclosed buyer for $7.5 million, which is believed to be the most expensive home sale in the neighborhood’s history, Houston Business Journal reports. According to the Business Journal, the home drew national attention for its...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beachfront#Fitness#International Airports#Gorgeous Beachfront Condo#Lutron#Sonos#Pelican
Richmond.com

186 Gates Pointe Dr, Prince Edward, VA 23966

You won't want to miss this picturesque 2story cape! Walking into the home you will notice the gorgeous detailing all throughout, from the columns lining the formal dining room, to the open concept kitchen & crown molding throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors line the first floor. Off the living room is a cozy sunroom perfect for your morning coffee or afternoon lounging. A 1st floor primary bedroom w/large bathroom, an oversized tub and walk in closet await you off the foyer. There are 2 other bedrooms on the first floor and another bedroom on the 2nd floor. There is a sizable family room with a gas fireplace off the added garage, if you didn't have enough space already! Outside is the go to spot for entertaining, w/a large deck off of the living room, there is also a beautiful gazebo, perfect for family gatherings and getting out of the summer sun. Bring your furry friends with you, as they will enjoy the spacious fenced in backyard, the ultimate space for running & playing. This home also features an oversized 2 car garage & detached shed w/running water. In under 10 min you can be in the town of Farmville w/food and shopping! Come see this home today before it's too late!
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
architecturaldigest.com

These Coastal Homes on the Market Feel Like a Lifelong Vacation

When it comes to the ultimate in ultra-luxury living, it’s hard to beat the allure of a dreamy coastal retreat. The scenic waterfront settings of these properties make them worth buying alone, but their exceptional views are even more of an added perk. On the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Full 79th Floor of New York’s 432 Park Avenue Lists for $135 Million

The entire 79th floor of the supertall, Rafael Viñoly-designed Manhattan tower 432 Park Avenue officially hit the market Monday for $135 million, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 8,000-square-foot residence, designed by Japanese artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto, was marketed at the beginning of the year as a “whisper listing,” but no price was made public at that time. It’s the first time the home has been on the market since it was purchased from the developer in 2016 for just over $59 million.
REAL ESTATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

House with ‘river’ running through living room sells in Tennessee. Take a look inside

A unique property hidden away in a wooded area in Knoxville, Tennessee, has sold for $745,000 according to Zillow. Usually, when listings mention a home’s “water feature”, they’re talking about a pool, pond or some other body of water. They’re hardly talking about the cool feature this particular house has running through the interior of the property.
REAL ESTATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

Oceanfront Community Condo Prices Across the U.S. Surged 10 to 40 percent in Q2

West Palm Beach Lead the U.S. in Condo Sales in Q2. According to ATTOM, median condo prices in 50 percent of oceanfront counties in the U.S. surpassed the typical $305,000 condo price nationwide, while 50 percent fell below. It also revealed that median condominium prices increased during the second quarter...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy