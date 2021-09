KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment. This weekend we remember the lives lost on September 11th 2001. Head to the online shrine for news of special events and commemorative happenings. Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11. It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York. The event will be livestreamed. Head to nine eleven memorial dot org for more.

