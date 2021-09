“There’s a lot of planning and strategizing behind the scenes. Whatever Beto decides to do is the domino that affects everybody.”. The Republicans are positioning themselves early for the 2022 race for Governor of Texas. Current Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. Other candidates in the Texas gubernatorial race include Republican and Texas GOP Chair Allen West and Don Huffines – a Dallas real estate developer and former state senator who was the first Republican to declare they would run against Abbott.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO