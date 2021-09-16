CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Don't Have a Strategic Marketing Plan, You're Setting Yourself Up for Failure

By Tiffany Gaines
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormulating the proper components of a marketing plan is critical to effectively help business owners set goals, turn their targeted audience into a steadfast and loyal customer base and assist with establishing a guide to organize and structure priorities. Within a marketing plan, it’s important to implement practical marketing strategies that can create a stable foundation for the overall flow of the company.

