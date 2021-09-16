Genesee County GOP chairman’s attorney can quit case involving alleged threats -- after a replacement is found

DETROIT – A 23-year-old Michigan deputy and father was fatally shot during the early hours of Monday, Sept. 20, after giving someone a ride, authorities said. Devante Jones, a corrections officer with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, was shot several times around 4 a.m. Monday while driving in the area of East Forest and Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, Wayne County Undersheriff Mike Jaafar said during a news conference recorded by WXYZ-TV. He fled the vehicle in an attempt to escape but had already been shot several times. He was found and conveyed privately to a local hospital where he died before 5 a.m.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO