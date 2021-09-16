Genesee County GOP chairman’s attorney can quit case involving alleged threats -- after a replacement is found
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- An attorney for Matthew Smith can end his representation of the county Republican Party chairman but only after a replacement is chosen. Genesee District Court Judge William H. Crawford made the ruling Thursday, Sept. 16, and set an Oct. 25 hearing date for Smith, who was charged with misdemeanor “telecommunications services -- malicious use,” a crime that carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.www.mlive.com
