CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, MI

Genesee County GOP chairman’s attorney can quit case involving alleged threats -- after a replacement is found

MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- An attorney for Matthew Smith can end his representation of the county Republican Party chairman but only after a replacement is chosen. Genesee District Court Judge William H. Crawford made the ruling Thursday, Sept. 16, and set an Oct. 25 hearing date for Smith, who was charged with misdemeanor “telecommunications services -- malicious use,” a crime that carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Genesee County, MI
Davison, MI
Government
Houghton County, MI
Government
Genesee County, MI
Government
County
Houghton County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Davison, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
The Flint Journal

Suspect flees after robbing Chase Bank in Burton

BURTON, MI -- Police are searching for a suspect after an afternoon robbery at a Burton Chase Bank. Officers with the Burton Police Department were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, for a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank location in the 1200 block of Belsay Road.
BURTON, MI
MLive

Semi-trailer containing $300K of TVs stolen in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI - An unknown larcenist stole a semi-trailer containing $300,000 worth of televisions Friday in Monroe County, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to reports of the larceny to the Pilot Travel Center, 6158 U.S. 223 in Whiteford Township about 15 miles northwest of Toledo, at around 6:10 p.m., Sept. 17, police said.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Michigan State Police#Michigan Attorney General#Gop#Mi#District Court#Democrat#The Flint Journal
The Saginaw News

Woman arraigned on murder charge in death of 3-year-old found in trash bag

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI -- An Oscoda woman has been arraigned on charges related to the Friday stabbing death of an Iosco County 3-year-old. Iosco County Prosecutor James A. Bacarella charged Justine Marie Johnson of Oscoda with one count of felony murder, which carries a term of life in prison without parole, and one count of first-degree child abuse, which carries a term of up to life in prison, according to a Monday, Sept. 20 news release.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

Off-duty Michigan deputy, 23, fatally shot

DETROIT – A 23-year-old Michigan deputy and father was fatally shot during the early hours of Monday, Sept. 20, after giving someone a ride, authorities said. Devante Jones, a corrections officer with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, was shot several times around 4 a.m. Monday while driving in the area of East Forest and Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, Wayne County Undersheriff Mike Jaafar said during a news conference recorded by WXYZ-TV. He fled the vehicle in an attempt to escape but had already been shot several times. He was found and conveyed privately to a local hospital where he died before 5 a.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Police oversight commission in Jackson takes step toward approval

JACKSON, MI -- The first step of bringing a community police oversight commission to Jackson was taken by the Jackson City Council. The first reading of an ordinance proposing the creation of a five-member board of city residents and business owners to advise the city’s director of police and fire services on community relations, policies, procedures, rules, training, recruiting, hiring and other applicable programming, was approved by the council at its Tuesday, Sept. 14 meeting.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
MLive

62-year-old Saginaw woman shot in the hand

SAGINAW, MI - A 62-year-old Saginaw woman was shot in the hand early Monday morning while sleeping, according to the Saginaw Police Department. A county alert went out just after 1:30 a.m. Monday regarding the shooting, located in the 2500 block of E Remington Street. Saginaw police were on the scene just after 2 a.m. The victim was shot at from outside of the house and struck in the hand, police said.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy