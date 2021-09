In 2020, e-commerce sales in the US registered a significant growth compared to previous years. This growth was accelerated due to the pandemic. At the end of 2021 e-commerce sales in the US will also reach a significant number, according to the forecasts but it is said that this number will be lower than 2020. Data from eMarketer reveal that in 2021 e-commerce sales will make up 15.5% of the $5.856 trillion in total retail sales. E-commerce sales in the US during 2021 will reach $908.73 billion, according to eMarketer.

