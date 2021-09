If you were planning on going to Posty Fest this year at AT&T Stadium, one of our own will be taking the stage. Koe Wetzel just announced that he’ll be joining the list of performers at this year’s festival, and I’ll say it now, he might just burn the whole place down. The festival is essentially made up of rap and pop artists, with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course, Post Malone, […] The post Koe Wetzel Has Officially Been Added To Post Malone’s “Posty Fest” Lineup first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO