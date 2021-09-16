CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Compton, CA

Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANN7T_0byC6Ygl00

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a liquor store in Compton and is worth $2,581,768.

The ticket was sold at a store on El Segundo Boulevard near Santa Fe Avenue.

There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, one in Illinois, the other in North Carolina. They are both worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $457 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62 and the Powerball number was 25. The jackpot was $432 million.

The drawing was the 32nd since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Compton, CA
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Columbia, CA
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Liquor Store#El Segundo Boulevard
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy