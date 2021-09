The Chinese space probe Chang’e 5 has made its way back to the moon after a long stopover. Hobby astronomers have recognized this, reports SpaceNews. A special capsule from Chang’e 5 had collected around two kilograms of rock on the moon at the end of last year, was then brought to Earth by the orbiter and landed in Mongolia. The soil samples have been studied since then, but Chang’e 5’s scientific mission was not over. The probe was in a stable orbit at the Lagrange point L.1 parked by the earth and the sun before it started moving again.

