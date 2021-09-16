1 woman shot, 1 robbed during Facebook meetup car sale in Akron

Akron police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night after two women from Coshocton allegedly arranged to buy a car from someone they met on Facebook.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Tupelo Drive, police said.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman drove to a church parking lot in Akron to buy a 2008 Dodge Charger from the person they spoke to on Facebook Messenger.

After arriving, the 24-year-old woman was shot and the other woman was robbed. The shooter and at least two other individuals then drove off, police said. The Charger was recovered some a few hours later on Hillcrest Street, according to Lt. Michael Miller.

"It underscores the senseless nature of where we are as a society, frankly. I'm sure the victims had no direct knowledge of what the sinister plan was going to be," Miller said.

The shooting victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center and underwent surgery. She is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said they are "working swiftly to identify and locate the shooter and other suspects involved in this senseless act."

No arrests have been made.

Not the first time

In late 2020, Akron police reported two attempted robberies after online sales with in-person pick-ups went bad. One of the bogus deals sent a buyer to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Safety tips

Police advise :



Make merchandise pick-up during daytime hours

Do your research on what the value is

Meet in a public place, such as a police station

