How Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs can help Cowboys beat Chargers

Trevon Diggs is only in his second year with the Dallas Cowboys and only two weeks into that year, but he is already making history for the storied franchise. On Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Diggs recorded an interception against Justin Herbert in the first quarter of the game. It marked the second interception of the season for Diggs and made him the first Cowboys player to have an interception in the first two games of the season since Lee Roy Jordan in 1975.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO