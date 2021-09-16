CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs can help Cowboys beat Chargers

By Jeff Cavanaugh
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

Let me draw you the blueprint on how I think Dan Quinn and the Cowboys defense can attack the LA Chargers offense this week. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are the key.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons defies detractors with the ROBOT technique

Football is complicated. Defense is complicated. And unless you know precisely which techniques a defender is playing, it’s easy enough for even smart football people to get it wrong. If you’re following the season opener featuring the Buccaneers and Cowboys, you may have seen that the decisive narrative is that Dallas rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has spent his night lost in space against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay’s offense.
NFL
New York Post

Trevon Diggs’ son hilariously confuses Dak Prescott for Patrick Mahomes

There’s another star quickly blossoming in the Lone Star State. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden, steals the show — again — on this week’s “Hard Knocks” finale. In a hilarious previous for Tuesday’s conclusion of the Cowboys-centric show, Aaiden gets a surprise visit from star quarterback Dak Prescott —...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys teammate on Micah Parsons position change

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons may have to play a different position this week. Due to injuries suffered by DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, we may see Parsons line up at defensive end at times today. According to Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham, the former Penn State star will be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
CowboyMaven

Micah Matchup: Nightmare for Cowboys Foes

Rookie Micah Parsons at DE: Cowboys Matchup Nightmare. Micah Parsons is a linebacker who used to be a running back who used to be a defensive end who used to almost return punts. “The dude is a beast,” said Ezekiel Elliott after Parsons helped fuel the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 road...
NFL
On3.com

Micah Parsons addresses defensive switch following Cowboys win

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 draft to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL. A few games in, he’s been as advertised. He’s looked incredible at linebacker, but just two games in the Cowboys decided to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#La Chargers#American Football
chatsports.com

Signs Jersey For Trevon Diggs' Son

"So you’re Patrick Mahomes??" Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' son, Aaiden had a priceless reaction to meeting star quarterback Dak Prescott ... by mistaking him for Patrick Mahomes!!. The whole interaction was absolutely adorable ... and thankfully, it was captured on the finale of HBO's "Hard Knocks" Tuesday night. 4-year-old...
NFL
247Sports

Trevon Diggs: Cowboys CB makes team history with second interception in 2021

Trevon Diggs is only in his second year with the Dallas Cowboys and only two weeks into that year, but he is already making history for the storied franchise. On Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Diggs recorded an interception against Justin Herbert in the first quarter of the game. It marked the second interception of the season for Diggs and made him the first Cowboys player to have an interception in the first two games of the season since Lee Roy Jordan in 1975.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Michael Irvin Raves About Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Best Rookie In NFL!

It ain't Ja'Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence or Kyle Pitts ... no, the best rookie in the NFL at this point is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons -- so says Michael Irvin. The Playmaker made the claim to TMZ Sports out in NYC on Monday -- just one day after Parsons terrorized the Chargers in Dallas' 20-17 win.
NFL
austinnews.net

In One Year, So Much Has Changed For Trevon Diggs

FRISCO, Texas - The amount of changes for Trevon Diggs are too many to really count. His first NFL game a year ago was played without fans in a brand-new, but eerily quiet SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This year, he'll play in front of raucous Tampa Bay crowd that will celebrate the team's Super Bowl triumph last season.
NFL
abc27.com

Micah Parsons NFL rookie season tracker, full stats for Cowboys LB from Harrisburg

Before Micah Parsons was drafted 12th-overall to the Dallas Cowboys, he said his goal was to be Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season in the NFL. As the Harrisburg, Pa. native enters his rookie season, Parsons is poised to make an impact on a Cowboys defense that ranked amongst the worst in the NFL in 2020 against the rush (31st in yards allowed, 30th in yards per attempt).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Son of Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs set to steal the show again on 'Hard Knocks' finale

Hard Knocks has changed. The award-winning HBO series, in its earlier iterations, used to be about football. Hardcore Xs and Os. Players struggling through the summer grind of training camp. Coordinators drilling their charges to learn the massive playbook. Small-school rookies adapting to the bright lights of the NFL. “The Turk” summoning the next cut victim to the coach’s office for a gutting and dream-destroying conversation.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
514
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy