Wynn has only two casinos in Macao, but they made up almost half of its operating revenue last quarter. As if the casino industry hasn't been dealing with enough from COVID, including the delta variant, casino operators in the Chinese gambling mecca of Macao might have to face new regulatory headwinds. The stocks of casino owners in Macao dropped yesterday on the news, and more color on the issue has them tanking again today. Shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), which has two properties in Macao, were down more than 10% Wednesday morning, and remained down 8.2% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO