CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-French court lowers Bloomberg fine over hoax Vinci statement -media reports

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds Bloomberg comment, background)

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A French appeal court on Thursday upheld a ruling by France’s markets watchdog AMF against U.S. news agency Bloomberg for publishing a hoax press release, French media reported, but lowered its fine to three million euros.

Bloomberg News was originally fined five million euros ($5.9 million) in December 2019 for publishing a hoax press release in November 2016 relating to construction group Vinci, which had filed a legal complaint to the AMF.

The AMF said at the time that Bloomberg should have known the information in the hoax press release was false.

“Our journalists, among others, simply reported on what appeared to be newsworthy information and were the victims of a sophisticated hoax, the perpetrator of which has not yet been found,” a Bloomberg spokesperson said after Thursday’s ruling.

“We hoped that the court would recognize the issues of press freedom at stake. We are disappointed the court has not overturned the original decision and will consider our options on appeal”, they added.

Vinci shares fell as much as 18% on Nov. 22, 2016 after the hoax statement, which said that the French group would revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its chief financial officer.

The AMF had said it had taken action against Bloomberg because it had published the statement without verifying it.

Vinci’s share price recovered after the company denied the Bloomberg report and said that the statement was a hoax.

The appeal court’s ruling was not immediately available on its website or on the AMF’s own site. ($1 = 0.8504 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Alexander Smith)

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump employees testify before New York grand jury

Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien says the grand jury indictments of the Trump Organization’s head of security and a top financial official shows the prosecutors’ investigation is going “up and down the food chain.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell it’s also a sign they could become potential witnesses against others in the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump.Sept. 3, 2021.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hoax#Press Freedom#French#Bloomberg News#Amf
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
BBC

US lifts Covid travel ban on UK and EU citizens

BreakingMore than 36,000 new Covid cases recorded in UK. There have been a further 36,100 cases of coronavirus reported in the UK today, according to the latest government figures. There have been a further 49 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus within the past 28 days. It takes...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy