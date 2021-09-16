2 Iron Ore Stocks to Buy as Steel Prices Keep Trending Higher

Mining stocks have had quite an interesting and volatile year in the market. The year started with a lot of vaccine distribution and hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will be coming to a class. In turn, this hurt a lot of mining stocks during 2021. This is because mining stocks strive when the economy is worse off. This is the case because many invest in assets like gold and silver instead of the dollar during dark economic times.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO