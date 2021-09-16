2 Iron Ore Stocks to Buy as Steel Prices Keep Trending Higher
President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which is intended to propel the U.S. economy to transformative growth, bodes well for the steel industry. Furthermore, output cuts imposed by the world's largest steel producer, China, have lately pushed steel prices to all-time highs. In this scenario, we believe it may be wise to bet on iron ore stocks BHP Group (BHP) and Vale S.A (VALE) because they are poised to benefit from the steel price rally. Read on.www.entrepreneur.com
