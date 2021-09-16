Franklin R. "Frank" Henderson

Glenn Henderson, 62, passed suddenly in Silver City, NM in the company of dear friends. Prior to residing in Silver City for a number of years, Glenn previously lived in the Hatboro, PA and Hillsborough, NC areas. Growing up in Hatboro, he graduated from Upper Moreland SHS, eventually attending Delaware Valley College with a major in biology. After graduating, he moved to Raleigh/Durham, NC area and was employed by Becton Dickenson and Revlon for many years. Eventually Glenn relocated to his beloved Silver City. Most recently he worked at the Western New Mexico University bookstore before his recent retirement and loved pet sitting. Glenn also practiced and taught Qigong and Tai Chi, leading classes at Lotus Center.

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO