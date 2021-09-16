CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Franklin R. "Frank" Henderson

 4 days ago
WINDHAM — Franklin R. “Frank” Henderson, 43, passed away Sept. 6 in Warren. Frank was born July 10, 1978 in Warren, the son of Howard Henderson and Regina Lew. Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and his hobby farm. He loved spending time with his family. He had multiple talents as...

Related
buckscountyherald.com

GLENN HENDERSON

Glenn Henderson, 62, passed suddenly in Silver City, NM in the company of dear friends. Prior to residing in Silver City for a number of years, Glenn previously lived in the Hatboro, PA and Hillsborough, NC areas. Growing up in Hatboro, he graduated from Upper Moreland SHS, eventually attending Delaware Valley College with a major in biology. After graduating, he moved to Raleigh/Durham, NC area and was employed by Becton Dickenson and Revlon for many years. Eventually Glenn relocated to his beloved Silver City. Most recently he worked at the Western New Mexico University bookstore before his recent retirement and loved pet sitting. Glenn also practiced and taught Qigong and Tai Chi, leading classes at Lotus Center.
SILVER CITY, NM
Youngstown, OH

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

