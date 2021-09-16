CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Short’s Life As a Sketch-Comedy God

By Jesse David Fox, @JesseDavidFox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does he do it? For more than 40 years, Martin Short has been the type of funny where talk-show hosts introduce him as “the funniest man alive.” He’s a larger-than-life personality whose comedy is out of this world, so maybe Roger Ebert wasn’t that far off when he described his sense of humor as that of an alien in his legendary pan of Clifford. Short has had an incredibly varied career, mixing arguably the most prolific sketch output ever with iconic film and TV roles and award-winning Broadway runs, not to mention being the greatest talk-show guest to ever live. Even now, in his early 70s, Short is embarking on maybe his best role yet on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. While some of his fellow comedy legends might have one big film that defines them, Short has remained improbably relevant.

