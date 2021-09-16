Post Malone's Posty Fest 2021 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich & More

Lil Nas X's rise to fame has been quite the journey. When he first burst onto the scene with the TikTok hit "Old Town Road," no one could have expected what he would eventually become. From the remix with Billy Ray Cyrus to his debut EP, Nas X was able to become a standout name in the pop music landscape. While he sure does have his haters, he has even more supporters who are willing and able to run up those streaming numbers whenever he drops something.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO