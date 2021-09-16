These Companies Will Pay You $1,300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSpooky season is finally here and those who love horror movies are in for a treat this season: two companies are paying select viewers $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies. Dish Network said it will pay a viewer $1,300 to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels such as Carrie, IT and The Shining. The satellite TV company will also send a “survival kit” including blankets, popcorn, candy and Stephen King items. The only requirement is that viewers must wear a Fitbit, which they will provide, to track their heart rate during the scary films.

