By the Numbers: Saints Week 1 Victory Over Packers

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints 38-3 blowout victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) begin the 2021 NFL season on a high note, thrashing the Green Bay Packers (0-1) by the final score of 38-3. Throughout Sunday's contest, Sean Payton's side controlled the line of scrimmage, was efficient, and made the reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket.

Alongside New Orleans' dominant play are tremendous stats. Today, we are diving into the numbers from the Saints Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

1: Jameis Winston becomes 1st QB to Toss 5 TDs and 0 INTs in his first start with a new team

Jameis Winston put together a historic debut as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. The number one overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Despite failing to surpass over 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 1 of the 2019 regular season, Winston's five scores put him in a league of his own. Sunday's performance is the first time in NFL history that a quarterback making his first start for a new team has thrown for five or more touchdowns and no interceptions.

10: The Saints held the Pack to a 10% 3rd Down Conversion Rate

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defense reacts after the play as Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Sunday afternoon's Week 1 matchup, many questions surrounded the Saints' defense. The lack of depth at cornerback and who would play alongside linebacker Demario Davis were questions at the forefront of the minds of fans and analysts. However, the Saints' defense left no doubts in the minds of any viewer following their efforts in Week 1.

New Orleans' dominant outing came from the defense's success on third-down. Aaron Rodgers failed to convert on third down in the matchup on Sunday. It was not until the fourth quarter, with Jordan Love in as the quarterback, that the defending NFC North champions moved the chains on third down.

15: New Orleans Scored on Back-to-Back 15 play drives for the first time since 2000

In the second quarter, New Orleans' nearly flawless first half was headlined by back-to-back scoring drives. The pair of drives combined for 30 plays, 156 yards, 2 touchdowns and took almost 18 minutes off the clock.

This is the first time in the Sean Payton era and the first time since 2000 that a New Orleans Saints team has orchestrated back-to-back fifteen play touchdown drives. Both of the fore-mentioned scoring drives ended in touchdown passes by quarterback Jameis Winston.

19: Aaron Rodgers Throws a Red-Zone INT for the first time since 2019

Dennis Allen's defense was lights out against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense from start to finish. By stopping the run and jumping out to a 17 point lead, the Saints made the Packers' offense one dimensional, allowing a young New Orleans secondary to settle into the Pack's pass happy attack.

The Black and Gold capitalized on Rodgers' predictability and grabbed two second-half interceptions, including one in the red zone. Rookie cornerback, Paulson Adebo, had his first career interception, came on the second half's opening drive, and was Aaron Rodgers' first red-zone pick since the 2019 regular season.

100: Marshon Lattimore Inked a 5-Year Extension worth up to $100M

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) returns a interception during the second half as cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) blocks Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Marshon Lattimore agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $100M before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers per Adam Schefter. Lattimore's new contract includes the largest fully guaranteed money at signing for any CB in NFL history.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lattimore is the latest member of the New Orleans Saints' stellar 2017 NFL Draft Class to earn a massive second NFL contract. He follows the footsteps of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, running back Alvin Kamara, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who earned big money in their second contracts.

