CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

By the Numbers: Saints Week 1 Victory Over Packers

By Brendan Boylan
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy9uW_0byC3aOi00

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints 38-3 blowout victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) begin the 2021 NFL season on a high note, thrashing the Green Bay Packers (0-1) by the final score of 38-3. Throughout Sunday's contest, Sean Payton's side controlled the line of scrimmage, was efficient, and made the reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket.

Alongside New Orleans' dominant play are tremendous stats. Today, we are diving into the numbers from the Saints Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

1: Jameis Winston becomes 1st QB to Toss 5 TDs and 0 INTs in his first start with a new team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqiLz_0byC3aOi00

USA TODAY SPORTS

Jameis Winston put together a historic debut as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. The number one overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Despite failing to surpass over 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 1 of the 2019 regular season, Winston's five scores put him in a league of his own. Sunday's performance is the first time in NFL history that a quarterback making his first start for a new team has thrown for five or more touchdowns and no interceptions.

10: The Saints held the Pack to a 10% 3rd Down Conversion Rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoFNX_0byC3aOi00

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defense reacts after the play as Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Sunday afternoon's Week 1 matchup, many questions surrounded the Saints' defense. The lack of depth at cornerback and who would play alongside linebacker Demario Davis were questions at the forefront of the minds of fans and analysts. However, the Saints' defense left no doubts in the minds of any viewer following their efforts in Week 1.

New Orleans' dominant outing came from the defense's success on third-down. Aaron Rodgers failed to convert on third down in the matchup on Sunday. It was not until the fourth quarter, with Jordan Love in as the quarterback, that the defending NFC North champions moved the chains on third down.

15: New Orleans Scored on Back-to-Back 15 play drives for the first time since 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVAKj_0byC3aOi00

USA TODAY SPORTS

In the second quarter, New Orleans' nearly flawless first half was headlined by back-to-back scoring drives. The pair of drives combined for 30 plays, 156 yards, 2 touchdowns and took almost 18 minutes off the clock.

This is the first time in the Sean Payton era and the first time since 2000 that a New Orleans Saints team has orchestrated back-to-back fifteen play touchdown drives. Both of the fore-mentioned scoring drives ended in touchdown passes by quarterback Jameis Winston.

19: Aaron Rodgers Throws a Red-Zone INT for the first time since 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXaEa_0byC3aOi00

USA TODAY SPORTS

Dennis Allen's defense was lights out against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense from start to finish. By stopping the run and jumping out to a 17 point lead, the Saints made the Packers' offense one dimensional, allowing a young New Orleans secondary to settle into the Pack's pass happy attack.

The Black and Gold capitalized on Rodgers' predictability and grabbed two second-half interceptions, including one in the red zone. Rookie cornerback, Paulson Adebo, had his first career interception, came on the second half's opening drive, and was Aaron Rodgers' first red-zone pick since the 2019 regular season.

100: Marshon Lattimore Inked a 5-Year Extension worth up to $100M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VH8wA_0byC3aOi00

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) returns a interception during the second half as cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) blocks Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Marshon Lattimore agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $100M before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers per Adam Schefter. Lattimore's new contract includes the largest fully guaranteed money at signing for any CB in NFL history.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lattimore is the latest member of the New Orleans Saints' stellar 2017 NFL Draft Class to earn a massive second NFL contract. He follows the footsteps of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, running back Alvin Kamara, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who earned big money in their second contracts.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan .

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Packers vs. Saints Coverage From the Week

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world. The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Speculation

In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

CM Punk reacts to viral Aaron Rodgers hair photo

Aaron Rodgers became the punching bag of Week 1 of the NFL season due to both his performance and looks on Sunday, and CM Punk is asking that we leave him out of it. Rodgers struggled in the Green Bay Packers’ blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was ruthlessly mocked on social media after the game for his slick-back hair and, as many called it, prison look. With the beard and the hair, a lot of people pointed out that Rodgers looked like CM Punk.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Draft#Tiaa Bank Field#Nfc North#Marshon Lattimore Inked#Cb#The New Orleans Saints#The Saints News Network#Twitter Instagram#Btboylan#Social Media#Faceb
audacy.com

Saints' disaster vs Panthers summed up in one record-breaking number

In Week 1 the Saints' offense set records for efficiency. In Week 2 it set a record for futility. Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and the Saints' playmakers couldn't get anything working facing relentless pressure in Carolina, finishing the day with just 128 yards of total offense. That number represents the lowest output ever in a game during the Sean Payton era -- by nearly half the length of a field.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Tom Brady’s Criticism Of 1 Rule

Tom Brady made headlines earlier this month when he called out the NFL’s product. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the quarterback position is being taught the wrong way because every hard hit from a defensive player ends up being a penalty. “A quarterback should only throw the ball to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Get More Big News After Win Over Packers

The New Orleans Saints picked up a big victory on the field today, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore had a monster win for his bank account after the game. Lattimore, who shook off an injury to help the Saints shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this afternoon, has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with over $68 million guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Denied Trade Offer From The Saints

The New Orleans Saints reportedly had interest in making a trade with the Denver Broncos, though the AFC West franchise rebuffed their pursuit. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints had interest in trading for Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller. Fuller, a 29-year-old cornerback, signed with the Broncos this...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
62
Followers
94
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy