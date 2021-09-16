CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Jeopardy!' host hunt is over... For now

13newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — "Jeopardy!" has announced new hosts again. The show announced on Twitter Thursday that Mayim Bialik, of "Big Bang Theory" fame, and former champion Ken Jennings will split hosting duties for the remainder of the show's 38th season going through the end of this year. "Not sure if you’ve...

www.13newsnow.com

Rolling Stone

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Are Your New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts — For Now

Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings will serve as the interim hosts of Jeopardy! for the remainder of the long-running game show’s season following the departure of executive producer Mike Richards. “Jeopardy! will see Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings host shows that will air through the end of the calendar year. Beginning Monday, September 20th, Bialik is hosting several weeks of episodes, which will air through November 5th,” Sony said Thursday. “After that, Bialik and Jennings will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.” Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

See How "Jeopardy!" Honored Alex Trebek in the Season Premiere

On Nov. 8, 2020, Alex Trebek, the widely adored Jeopardy! host of 37 years, died of pancreatic cancer. While his family, friends, and fans mourned his loss, the show had the nearly impossible task of finding someone to replace him. After all, the show must go on. Jeopardy!'s Season 38 premiere aired on Sept. 13 with a new host, but Trebek's memory was not forgotten. Officials from the show and the former host's family found a very special way to honor him and ensure that his memory lives on at the studio. Read on to see how Jeopardy! paid tribute to Trebek.
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Mike Richards

Showing 1 - 15 of 42 articles tagged "Mike Richards" Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest... Posted Saturday 8/21/21 at 3:10AM EDT. The...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Jeopardy!’ host: Fans say Ken Jennings or LeVar Burton should take over full-time [POLL RESULTS]

The search for a new “Jeopardy!” host following Alex Trebek‘s death last November turned into a bit of a crisis after executive producer Mike Richards took the job for himself, only for past lawsuits and offensive podcast statements to resurface, resulting in him being fired as both host and producer. Richard taped multiple shows before his ouster, which aired the week of September 13, so we asked our readers who among the show’s many guest hosts should get the permanent gig instead. Scroll down to see the complete poll results. The answers weren’t all that surprising. Ken Jennings came out on...
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

It’s Reportedly “A Sh-t Show” Trying To Find A New Host For Jeopardy!

It seems the difficulties finding a new permanent host for Jeopardy! are not going to be ending any time soon. With Mike Richards no longer a potential host for the show, many fans hoped for LeVar Burton to be named the new host but were disappointed as well. All other popular choices were quickly dismissed, with Ken Jennings losing his shot for previous controversial Tweets and fans calling for Mayim Bialik to be fired.
TV & VIDEOS
Ken Jennings
Harvey Weinstein
Alex Trebek
Mayim Bialik
Mike Richards
washingtonnewsday.com

Why is Mike Richards hosting this week’s episode of “Jeopardy!”?

Why is Mike Richards hosting this week’s episode of “Jeopardy!”?. From Monday, September 13 onwards, Jeopardy! will return for its 38th season, with Matt Amodio attempting to climb even higher up the all-time leaderboard. Though Amodio is expected to return, another guest who will appear on the show this week...
TV SHOWS
IGN

Jeopardy Is Back To Temporary Guest Hosts For the Rest of the Year

Jeopardy has chosen its hosts for the rest of 2021, after parting ways with Executive Producer Mike Richards. Jeopardy GOAT Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik will take care of hosting duties for the rest of the year. Jennings was the first guest host of the quiz show after longtime host Alex Trebek's passing.
TV & VIDEOS
#Big Bang Theory#Missmayim#Kenjennings#The New York Times
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

LeVar Burton Suspends His Jeopardy! Host Campaign

Maybe don’t post this link on Twitter for a few days. LeVar Burton, a very popular write-in candidate to become Jeopardy!’s new host, has changed his mind about a job that he once considered to be his dream. (Seriously, the man even got involved with petitions.) Speaking with Trevor Noah on Thursday’s The Daily Show, Burton admitted that his mediocre guest-host performance affected his thoughts on if he wanted the lectern; he also stressed that perhaps he shouldn’t have been so vocal about campaigning in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me,” Burton said of his fans. “And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland News - Fox 8

‘Jeopardy!’ hires two hosts for rest of season: reports

(WJW) – Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over as hosts for the rest of the season on “Jeopardy!”. TMZ reports showrunners will no longer use guest hosts for this season and haven’t made a decision about next season yet. They’re still looking for a full-time permanent replacement following...
TV & VIDEOS

