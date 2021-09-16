Unbeaten Pitt looks to avoid letdown versus Western Michigan

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taysir Mack was talking about himself. The fifth-year Pittsburgh wide receiver might as well have been talking about his team, too. Yes, Pitt's impressive 41-34 victory at Tennessee last weekend provided a sense of joy and relief for Mack, who played in just eight games in 2020 due to a pair of injuries that required surgery. Yet he doesn't view his four-catch, 100-yard performance as proof he's all the way back to the form he showed during a solid 2019 when he hauled in 63 passes and three scores. That would be underselling himself.