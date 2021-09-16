‘Jeopardy!’: A new hosting plan is in place — for now

Maybe don’t post this link on Twitter for a few days. LeVar Burton, a very popular write-in candidate to become Jeopardy!’s new host, has changed his mind about a job that he once considered to be his dream. (Seriously, the man even got involved with petitions.) Speaking with Trevor Noah on Thursday’s The Daily Show, Burton admitted that his mediocre guest-host performance affected his thoughts on if he wanted the lectern; he also stressed that perhaps he shouldn’t have been so vocal about campaigning in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me,” Burton said of his fans. “And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO