JACKSON, MI -- The first step of bringing a community police oversight commission to Jackson was taken by the Jackson City Council. The first reading of an ordinance proposing the creation of a five-member board of city residents and business owners to advise the city’s director of police and fire services on community relations, policies, procedures, rules, training, recruiting, hiring and other applicable programming, was approved by the council at its Tuesday, Sept. 14 meeting.

JACKSON, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO