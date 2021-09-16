Grand Canyon search for missing man results in discovery of missing man from 2015

The body of a 56-year-old former resident of Brooklyn has been found at the Grand Canyon National Park while crews were searching for an entirely different person. “It happens every once in a while here during searches that we end up finding people we weren't expecting,” park spokeswoman Joelle Baird said in announcing the discovery on Wednesday. The body, believed to belong to Scott Walsh, was found by a crew searching for a Hungarian man named Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, who was reported missing in Las Vegas over the summer. The body of Berczi-Tomscanyi was found in mid-August, with authorities believing he died from a fall. Walsh, who had reportedly been residing in Ecuador but had a driver’s license issued from Brooklyn, New York, was last seen at the South Rim of the park in 2015. “The fact that he was found was just coincidental,” Baird was quoted saying by NBC News. “We weren’t necessarily looking for him, and he wasn’t a person that was really on our radar.” His cause of death was not immediately clear.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO