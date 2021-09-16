CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Canyon search for missing man results in discovery of missing man from 2015

By Joe Hiti
 10 days ago

In 2015 Scott Walsh went missing at Grand Canyon National Park. Now, a search for a different missing man has also resulted in the discovery of Walsh’s remains.

