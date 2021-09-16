Diabeloop joins corporate advisory partnership, seeks to develop business in U.S.
Diabeloop announced today that it set up a local and dedicated team to support its pursuit of entry into the U.S. market. Paris-based Diabeloop develops an automated insulin delivery (AID) system that deployed throughout Europe this past year, making it commercially available in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, with more countries to come. The interoperable controller can be used recombination with the Dexcom G6 CGM and Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump and will soon be available with ViCentra’s patch-like Kaleido pump.www.massdevice.com
