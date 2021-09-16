Diabeloop joins corporate advisory partnership, seeks to develop business in U.S.

MATTHEWS, N.C. & NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- CEM Corporation and AmbioPharm, Inc. are excited to announce the formation of a partnership for production of GMP peptides for the global market. The partnership will involve an exclusive 1 use of CEM’s large-scale microwave peptide synthesis technology for the production of GMP peptides up to multi-kilogram quantities using proprietary scalable reactors. The key benefits of this new relationship are extremely rapid production times, the ability to efficiently produce more difficult peptide sequences, and the ability to incorporate green chemistry protocols. This partnership will enable rapid and efficient production of peptide new chemical entities (NCE’s) using the latest technologies available. With this agreement, AmbioPharm has commenced peptide synthesis operations in its North Augusta facility to better serve customers with expedited microwave synthesis capabilities.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO