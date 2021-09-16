Natural Hiss-tory: Snakes Thrived Thanks To Asteroid That Wiped Out The Dinosaurs
Researchers in England have found that modern snakes evolved from a handful of species that survived the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs. In the study, the experts claim that all 4,000 living snake species can trace their origins back to just a few snakes that survived the cataclysmic event that ended the reign of the dinosaurs and killed almost all other living organisms on Earth 66 million years ago.www.thefloridastar.com
