Review: Classicbot's Latest iBoy Accessory is a Wearable iPhone Pouch
Classicbot designer Philip Lee has created a range of robot figurines, toys, plushes, and pins that are modeled after classic Apple devices like the Mac and the iPod. The latest Classicbot product is an updated version of the iBoy that's available in pouch form. Lee's previously released iBoy was made from plastic and modeled after the Classic iPod. The iBoy Phone Pouch looks similar to the original figurine, but in a larger plush format.www.macrumors.com
