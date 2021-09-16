CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

The Sprint Race | Power Unit 2025 | Ferrari setup Silverstone

Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1 inaugurates the Sprint Race at Silverstone - precisely where the first GP took place 71 years ago. It'a a revolution in the race format with qualifying on Friday, a 100km sprint race on Saturday and the GP on Sunday. A new racing format that will be replicated in 2 other events despite dffering opinions starting with the FIA President Jean Todt. The constructors gathered in Austria began to draw the first guidelines about the 2025 PU. Starting from a clean sheet F1 now has the unique opportunity to address the future technical choices of the car manufacturers. The Silverstone high speed corners require a load balanced on both axis and a well distributed support on the tyres. Two weak points of the SF21 which make an aero penalizing performance compromise necessary.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids

Monza will host F1's second sprint race on Saturday after the format debuted at Silverstone, with qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix taking place on Friday evening. F1 motorsport chief Ross Brawn revealed to Motorsport.com this week that changes to the sprint race weekend format are being evaluated. One move...
MOTORSPORTS
rock947.com

Motor racing-F1 title rivals sprint to the ‘Temple of Speed’

(Reuters) – Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be sprinting at the ‘Temple of Speed’ this weekend ahead of what could be another wheel-to-wheel duel at Italy’s super-fast Monza circuit. Still the home race for Ferrari despite three other grands prix being held in Italy since...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sprint#Austria#F1#Gp#Fia#Sf21
Autosport Online

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Following two very different races after the summer break, the Belgian GP washout and the exciting return of the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen has regained the lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship by three points over Lewis Hamilton. The final leg of F1’s post-summer triple-header also sees the second...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

The Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver impressed at both Indianapolis Road Course and Portland, tracks with which he was familiar already, and hopes he can show the same promise at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “It’s great to be back here because I think we’ve seen a big improvement on tracks I’ve...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

F1 could make sprint races 'standalone' events in 2022

F1 chief Ross Brawn says the sport is considering elevating Saturday's sprint qualifying event in 2022 to the status of a "standalone" race that would no longer decide the grid order for Sunday's Grand Prix. Monza will serve as the backdrop this weekend of F1's second sprint qualifying trial which...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mercedes weighing up team orders for Monza Sprint race

Toto Wolff admits it is likely Mercedes will swap its drivers if the chance arises in the Sprint at the Italian Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas starting first but with a penalty. Bottas qualified fastest in Friday’s session but took a fourth fresh power unit at Monza, meaning he will...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

F1 staged its second sprint race on Saturday at Monza after debuting the format at Silverstone earlier this year, holding a 100km race to set the grid for Sunday's grand prix. The sprint race offered few on-track overtakes and has drawn criticism from fans, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez called it "very boring" under its current format.
MOTORSPORTS
740thefan.com

Motor racing-Bottas wins sprint but Verstappen on pole at Monza

(Reuters) -Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix and surged five points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship after a sprint qualifying race on Saturday. Hamilton’s Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas won the 18 lap race around the fastest track on the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

The Frenchman took the lead on lap 14 and stayed there to cross the line 4.3 seconds ahead of UNI-Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou. Pourchaire previously became the youngest-ever F2 race winner in Monaco at 17 years-old, taking the record from now McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. Team-mate Christian Lundgaard...
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motor racing-Formula One considering stand-alone sprint races in 2022

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) – Formula One could turn sprint races into stand-alone events next year with more points on offer and separate from Sunday’s main grand prix, said motorsport managing director Ross Brawn. The sprint format is being experimented with at three rounds this season, for the second time in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Hamilton lined up second on the grid behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas for the 18-lap sprint race on Saturday evening, giving him a chance to pick up some crucial points in the F1 title race. But a poor getaway saw him slip behind Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Bottas beats Hamilton to top spot for Monza sprint race

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will start Saturday's sprint qualifying race from the top spot with team mate Lewis Hamilton having to settle for second place ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on the second row. But while Bottas will line-up at the front in the sprint race, he will have...
MOTORSPORTS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Motor racing-Boom! Bottas fastest with ‘mega lap’ for Monza sprint

(Reuters) -Valtteri Bottas put in a ‘mega lap’ to beat Mercedes Formula One team mate Lewis Hamilton and qualify fastest on Friday for Saturday’s experimental Italian Grand Prix sprint race. The Finn, whose departure from the team at the end of the season was announced this week, did a one...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"

The Monza sprint race has been criticised by fans and even drivers after a lack of action on the track. The event also served to split title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the grid for Sunday's grand prix. Having qualified second and third, they will now be separated...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

F1 staged its second sprint race on Saturday at Monza after debuting the 100km event at Silverstone back in July, setting the grid for the Sunday grand prix after holding qualifying on Friday. But, just as at Silverstone, the Monza sprint race failed to offer much on-track action, with only...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

GT sprint racing returns to upstate New York for a doubleheader at The Glen

Continuing their breakneck pace through the hot summer months, GT America powered by AWS competitors saddle up and send their teams East for the series’ first appearance at New York’s Watkins Glen International on September 17th to 19th. Having competed at The Glen in 2019, many GT World Challenge and...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy