The Sprint Race | Power Unit 2025 | Ferrari setup Silverstone

F1 inaugurates the Sprint Race at Silverstone - precisely where the first GP took place 71 years ago. It'a a revolution in the race format with qualifying on Friday, a 100km sprint race on Saturday and the GP on Sunday. A new racing format that will be replicated in 2 other events despite dffering opinions starting with the FIA President Jean Todt. The constructors gathered in Austria began to draw the first guidelines about the 2025 PU. Starting from a clean sheet F1 now has the unique opportunity to address the future technical choices of the car manufacturers. The Silverstone high speed corners require a load balanced on both axis and a well distributed support on the tyres. Two weak points of the SF21 which make an aero penalizing performance compromise necessary.