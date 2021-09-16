CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement

Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull Racing's driver Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix on his home soil at Zandvoort and took the lead in the Formula 1 championship. 2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement at the end of this season.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen ruled out of second F1 GP in Italy following positive Covid test

Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix with Covid-19.The 2007 world champion, 41, tested positive for the virus on the eve of last weekend’s race in Zandvoort, Netherlands and remains in isolation.Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica will once again deputise for Raikkonen.Kubica finished 15th, one place behind Antonio Giovinazzi in the other Alfa Romeo, in Zandvoort.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen retirement: Who will replace him at Alfa Romeo?

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen will retire from Formula One at the end of the current F1 season.The 41-year-old, who claimed his first and only drivers’ title with Ferrari in 2007, has spent the last three years with Alfa Romeo and will bow out from the sport at the end of the current campaign.Last year the Finnish racer broke the record for most F1 starts and revealed in a post on Instagram he had come to a decision a long time ago.“This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1. This is a decission (sic) I did...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Max Verstappen
CarBuzz.com

Kimi Raikkonen's Race-Winning McLaren Formula 1 Car Is The Coolest Thing You Can Buy For $2 Million

From the Senna to the 675LT, McLaren makes some of the best track-focused supercars on the market right now. Unfortunately, McLaren has been having a rough time lately. The British automaker has been on the brink of financial ruin and recently recalled several models in the US. Things are looking brighter for McLaren's F1 team, however. Last year, McLaren finished third in the World Constructors' Championship. Not only did McLaren beat Ferrari, but this was the team's best result since 2012. At the time of writing, McLaren is in third place in the 2021 Constructor's Standings following Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris's one-two finish at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
omahanews.net

F1: Kimi Raikkonen confirms return to action at Russian GP

Bern [Switzerland], September 13 (ANI): Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will return to Formula 1 action for the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi which is scheduled to be held from September 24-26. Raikkonen was sidelined for Dutch Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix after he tested positive for COVID-19, earlier this...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Dutch Grand Prix#Dutch Gp#Red Bull Racing
Motorsport.com

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

The Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver impressed at both Indianapolis Road Course and Portland, tracks with which he was familiar already, and hopes he can show the same promise at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “It’s great to be back here because I think we’ve seen a big improvement on tracks I’ve...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How Red Bull and Aston Martin updated their F1 Dutch GP floors

A running theme across the 2021 season has been the convergence towards the exposed corner floor layout which seems to yield assistance in sealing the floor, which was lost in the off-season thanks to the banning of the slots and cuts along its edge. Red Bull has introduced a very...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

F1i's Driver Ratings for the 2021 Dutch GP

After last week's damp squib, Zandvoort provided just the sort of celebratory summer beach party we all needed. It was a very special weekend for Max Verstappen in particular as he finally got to feel what it means for an F1 driver to take part in - and win - their home race. To his adoring fans, Max was unquestionably driver of the day - but how did the others fare in our Dutch GP driver ratings?
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after ‘pain’ of F1 Dutch GP

The Spaniard was unable to match the speed of team-mate Charles Leclerc from the first lap at Zandvoort, and eventually fell back into the pack of pursuing cars. But despite valiantly trying to hold off Fernando Alonso for sixth place, he eventually lost out to a DRS move down the start/finish straight at the start of the final lap.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Mercedes employed a strategy split between its two drivers at Zandvoort on Sunday in a bid to try to overhaul Verstappen’s Red Bull at the front of the field. Hamilton was put on to an aggressive two-stop strategy while Bottas tried to make a one-stop work. The hope from Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking

Zandvoort hosted its first F1 race in 36 years last weekend as Max Verstappen took a popular home victory in front of a baying Dutch crowd. The circuit underwent significant development ahead of F1’s return, including the creation of banked corners at Turn 1, Turn 3 and Turn 14, posing a new challenge to the F1 grid and putting particular strain on the tyres.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Dutch GP after Friday struggles

Max Verstappen controlled proceedings at Zandvoort on Sunday to win the race for Red Bull and move back into the lead of the drivers' championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton and Mercedes were unable to answer to Verstappen's pace in the race despite their best efforts to get ahead via the undercut, twice pitting early to try and jump ahead into the lead.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Mercedes Dutch GP hopes faded as Verstappen 'played with rivals'— MPH

Lewis Hamilton was under no illusions that he and Mercedes had just been thoroughly trounced as F1 returned to Zandvoort and Max Verstappen delivered a dream result for the wildly approving crowd. “I think today we probably needed everything to be perfect to even have the slightest chance of getting...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

The Dutch Grand Prix was a tense rather than exciting affair but Matt Kew explains how Mercedes threw everything it could at Verstappen, the Red Bull driver holding firm to retake the world championship lead. The other big F1 news was the announcement that George Russell will drive alongside Lewis...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Kubica to replace Raikkonen again at Alfa Romeo for F1 Italian GP

Alfa Romeo announced on Saturday morning ahead of final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix that Raikkonen had tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of the remainder of the weekend. Reserve driver Kubica stepped in to make his first F1 start since the end of his season with Williams...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy