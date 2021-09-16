Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement

From the Senna to the 675LT, McLaren makes some of the best track-focused supercars on the market right now. Unfortunately, McLaren has been having a rough time lately. The British automaker has been on the brink of financial ruin and recently recalled several models in the US. Things are looking brighter for McLaren's F1 team, however. Last year, McLaren finished third in the World Constructors' Championship. Not only did McLaren beat Ferrari, but this was the team's best result since 2012. At the time of writing, McLaren is in third place in the 2021 Constructor's Standings following Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris's one-two finish at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO