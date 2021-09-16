USD 383 to continue mask requirement through mid-October
Sep. 16—Masks will stay on in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for the time being. The school board voted 5-2 Wednesday to keep the district mask requirement in place for at least the next five weeks. The motion to approve the measure came with a stipulation that the district pandemic response plan — and the rule requiring people to wear masks while inside district buildings regardless of vaccination status — be revisited by mid-October.www.tribuneledgernews.com
