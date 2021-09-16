USD 383 to continue mask requirement through mid-October

The decision to have children wearing masks while in school is now up to individual districts after the Kentucky Legislature passed Senate Bill One. SB 1 touched on many of the intricacies schools are dealing with alongside of COVID-19. This includes the addition of up to 20 days of remote instruction and the Department of Public Health to develop a COVID-19 “test to stay” model plan for schools, making it easier for districts to find substitutes and teachers and more.

MADISON COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO