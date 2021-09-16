CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

USD 383 to continue mask requirement through mid-October

By AJ Dome, The Manhattan Mercury, Kan.
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Sep. 16—Masks will stay on in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for the time being. The school board voted 5-2 Wednesday to keep the district mask requirement in place for at least the next five weeks. The motion to approve the measure came with a stipulation that the district pandemic response plan — and the rule requiring people to wear masks while inside district buildings regardless of vaccination status — be revisited by mid-October.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Mid-Del Schools board approves mask requirement with opt-out option

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Mid-Del Schools board of education approved a mask requirement that goes into effect Wednesday. The requirement was approved with a 5-0 vote during a special meeting Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, all students and staff will be required to wear masks inside all school and administrative buildings.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
WBAY Green Bay

Ashwaubenon schools to require face masks for 4K through 6th grades

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ashwaubenon School Board met Wednesday night and voted to require masks for students in 4K through 6th grade -- students who are too young to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The rule takes effect this Friday, Sept. 10. The school year began with face...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Guns#Manhattan#The Mask#Masking#Board#Brighton
Vail Daily

Eagle County Schools extends mask mandate through October

Local case incidence continues to be a driving factor in decision. Eagle County Schools announced Wednesday that, in compliance with Eagle County Public Health and Environment’s revised public health order, masks will continue to be required for all students, teachers, staff and visitors at all buildings where students in preschool through eighth grade are present through Friday, Oct. 29.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
thegazette.com

Linn-Mar students in pre-K through sixth now required to wear masks

MARION — In a contentious meeting Thursday, the Linn-Mar school board voted to require students in prekindergarten through sixth grades to wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students who do not yet have the option to be vaccinated. The vote was 6-1, with school board member Rachel...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WHNT-TV

Albertville City Schools extends mask requirement into October

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Students, faculty, staff of, and visitors to, Albertville City Schools will continue to be required to wear masks for the rest of September. The school system announced Thursday that the mask requirement will remain in effect until Oct. 1. School officials said they hope the continued downward...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Richmond Register

Both Madison County schools districts to continue requiring masks

The decision to have children wearing masks while in school is now up to individual districts after the Kentucky Legislature passed Senate Bill One. SB 1 touched on many of the intricacies schools are dealing with alongside of COVID-19. This includes the addition of up to 20 days of remote instruction and the Department of Public Health to develop a COVID-19 “test to stay” model plan for schools, making it easier for districts to find substitutes and teachers and more.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Rockford Register-Star

Illinois identifies schools with COVID exposure risk. What does that mean for families?

ROCKFORD — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, more schools are being cited as possible locations for exposure to the coronavirus. “With our case rate being as high as it's been with new cases, this does not surprise me,” said Sandra Martell, Winnebago County public health administrator. “We're seeing more cases in children right now with the return to school. It’s where they spend most of their time.”
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy