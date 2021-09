Well, now we've gone and done it. We had a brief window of time, of light, of possibility. We rolled up our sleeves and got our jabs. Life as we knew it would indeed come back to us. We would roam the stalls of books and book people in Legislative Plaza for the 33rd annual Southern Festival of Books on Oct. 9-10, share space with authors, listen to them read their work live and in person, ask them to sign our copies of their books and maybe even bump elbows.

