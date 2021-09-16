CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Remake of ‘The Bodyguard’ is in the Works

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 4 days ago
A remake of the 1992 film The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner is officially in the making.

Penned by Tony-nominated Matthew López, who wrote The Inheritance, the new film is inspired by the original, will be produced by Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, the writer and producer of the original film, along with Dan Lin, and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Nick Reynolds of Rideback will also serve as executive producer of the fi;m. No cast has been solidified around López’s script at press time.

The Bodyguard, which grossed more than $400 million at the box office worldwide, is one of the top-selling soundtracks of all time.

To date, Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” has surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube. Originally written and recorded by Dolly Parton in 1973, Houston took on the track and made it her own for the film.

López, who is currently co-writing the musical adaptation of the classic 1959 film Some Like It Hot, originally starring Marilyn Monroe Jack Lemon, and Tony Curtis, has Off-Broadway including The Whipping Man and The Legend of Georgia McBride, and recently signed a TV deal with Amazon Studios.

In addition to the two films, López is also working on the script to the film adaptation of the novel Leading Men, which centers on A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and the relationship between its Tennessee Williams and his longtime partner Frank Merlo.

MOVIES
MOVIES
Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

