CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Weather: Drought Conditions Holding In Place As State Moves Into Fall

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igGW9_0byC1YeY00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drought conditions in Minnesota are basically holding in place as we get closer and closer to the turn of the season.

The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state’s areas of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota remained much the same as they were when last week’s report was issued.

About 86% of the state is at least experiencing moderate drought, 59% falls under severe drought, and 37% is considered to be under extreme drought. Only that last figure has moved down since last week, and only by 1%.

From the Red River Valley to the Arrowhead, almost all of northern Minnesota is under extreme drought conditions, which means that crops are harvested early, wildfires flare up easily, and surface waters are near record lows.

Minnesota’s record drought this summer comes as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the nation experienced the hottest summer on record, just a fraction of a degree hotter than the 1936 Dust Bowl Summer.

According to NOAA, the average temperature during meteorological summer — June 1 through Aug. 31 — was 74.0 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the Dust Bowl record by less than 0.01 of a degree.

Several western states, such as California, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah, saw their hottest summers on record. As for Minnesota, the state experienced its second-hottest summer since records began more than 120 years ago. The only hotter year was 1988.

The summer was also the seventh-driest experienced in Minnesota. Between June and August, the state averaged 7.65 inches of rainfall, which is about 3.5 inches below average.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Severe Weather Threat Ends For Southeastern Minnesota

STAY INFORMED: Weather App | Live Radar | More Weather Resources UPDATE (6:45 p.m.): The National Weather Service says the threat for severe weather has ended across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. In the wake of the cold front, patchy drizzle is expected to fall across central Minnesota late Monday night. Tuesday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s. The threat for severe weather has ended across eastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled. Patchy drizzle is expected across central Minnesota tonight.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iYUrHJUgBS — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 20, 2021 UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Apple Orchards Endure Labor Shortage During Peak Season

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s peak apple picking season, and as visitors return to their favorite apple orchard, they may notice fewer activities being offered. To kick off the fall season, many families spent their weekend at Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake admiring the big red fruits. “Maybe once a year, it’s always kind of fun just to get fresh apples off the trees. And then of course here they have the apple donuts, which are really good,” said John Carlson of Blaine. Pine Tree Apple Orchard (credit: CBS) This year, returning families noticed a lighter crowd than usual....
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Greenwood Fire Now 80% Contained, But May Still Burn For Months To Come

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last of the wildfire evacuees in Northern Minnesota were allowed back this weekend. They’re beginning to clean up what’s left of their properties. It’s been more than five weeks since a lightning strike charred more than 25,000 acres in the Superior National Forest. The Greenwood Fire is now 80% contained and may stay that way for months. After being kept away for 35 days, Jeff and Brenda Solomon are finally back home. Their property is one of two dozen to suffer damage in the McDougal Lake Area, where flames from the Greenwood fire destroyed 14 cabins or homes. “We...
GREENWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 10 More Deaths As Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new studies move the United States closer to being able to vaccinate young children against COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday announced 2,474 new cases and 10 more deaths, one of them a Rice County resident in their early 30s. The latest numbers from the health department bring the total case count to 684,070, while 7,993 Minnesotans have died from the virus. The positivity rate stands at 7.1%, which is in the “caution” range. It had dropped as low as 1.1% in June; the line for high risk is drawn at 10%. There are currently 230 COVID-19...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Utah State
CBS Minnesota

‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota veteran who’s become a social media sensation is using his newfound fame to help other veterans. Kenny Jary, a Navy veteran from Willernie in Washington County, has amassed more than 650,000 followers on TikTok, who know him as “Patriotic Kenny.” “I’m happy and I’m happy with everybody,” Jary said. “I try to be that way and I love to be more than happy with other people that I can talk to and maybe make their day.” Amanda Kline, Jary’s neighbor, helped create the account. The videos don’t have fancy edits or effects; as Jary likes to say, it’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Businesses In Minnesota Can Now Apply For MN Main Street COVID Relief Grants

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Businesses that suffered hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief Grant program. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that a total of $64,200,000 is available in grants. According to DEED, businesses owned and operated in Minnesota that are “majority-owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs” will be given priority in the selection process. Businesses with accepted applications will receive a grant between $10,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

New Poll Shows Minneapolis Residents Support Charter Amendment Replacing Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new Minnesota poll finds residents are in favor of the controversial charter amendment that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. The Star Tribune, MPR, KARE 11 and Frontline poll found 49% of those polled support the amendment. Forty-one percent of those polled are against it and 10% are undecided. The charter amendment says the Minneapolis police will be replaced with a Department of Public Safety. But exactly what that would look like is not clear. Some supporters of the Charter Amendment say a yes vote won’t really defund the police because the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4-Year-Old In Mankato Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Tent During Overnight Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl died Friday morning after a tree branch fell on the tent she was in during overnight storms. According to city officials, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, located on 409 Amos Owen Lane. Officers responded to the report of a branch falling on an occupied tent. There, officers found the 4-year-old girl who had life threatening injuries and began life-saving measures. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. There were other family members inside the tent at the time of the...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Western States#Wcco#Arrowhead#Noaa#Minneapolis Friends
CBS Minnesota

Major Storm Damage In Hudson: Public Library Sustains Significant Damage, All Schools Closed Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hudson Public Library in western Wisconsin is closed Friday after sustaining significant damage from early morning storms. The squall line hit the area before sunrise with wind gusts reported as strong as 60 mph. Images posted online show that the winds blew out some of the building’s windows, scattering debris both inside and outside the building. WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports that severe external damage to the building was caused by a roof from a nearby pavilion that was ripped off by high winds. Watch WCCO drone video of the scene below: On Facebook, library officials wrote that the...
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

In Kanabec County, A Family Takes Care Of A Minnesota-Shaped Pine Forest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How long do you think it would take to walk across Minnesota? The answer is about 5 minutes — at least in Kanabec County. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how one family has made that possible. From ground level, it’s hard to see the forest for the trees. But from the sky you can see how hundreds of stately pines form the state of Minnesota. (credit: CBS) “I feel proud about it. I’m happy about it. My brother is a retired pilot, so he’s flown over and taken aerial pictures,” said Nancy Sylvester. This Minnesota-shaped forest was on...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Tied For Most Cities On List Of Best Places To Live

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen may be the best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine, but two other Minnesota cities made the top 50 as well. Woodbury and Rosemount ranked 29th and 32nd, respectively. Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb with a population of about 75,000, was noted for its 3,000 acres of parkland, as well for being home to 3M headquarters. Rosemount, meanwhile, is “one of the smallest towns” on the list, Money said, with under 26,000 people. The magazine said the town’s high school is ranked third in the country, and also championed its celebration of Irish heritage. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is one of 18 states with no cities on the list. North and South Dakota also lack representation. Only Texas, Tennessee and Georgia have as many cities on the list as Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DNR Fines Enbridge Energy $3.32M For Violating Environmental Laws During Line 3 Construction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The company behind a controversial pipeline has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in fines for breaking Minnesota’s environmental laws. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Enbridge Energy breached an aquifer during construction of its Line 3 pipeline, causing more than 24 million gallons of groundwater to flow out of it. The DNR said that’s a waste of resources, and threatens some nearby wetlands and lakes. The state says the breach happened in January, and Enbridge never notified the DNR. Enbridge has been fined $3.32 million for the breach. The DNR is also sending information to a county...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Burning Restrictions To Be Lifted In Much Of Northern Minnesota Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With recent rains, a number of areas in Minnesota will lift their burning restrictions overnight. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the following counties will lift their burning restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday: Beltrami Becker Cass Clearwater Crow Wing Hubbard Itasca Koochiching Lake of the Woods Mahnomen Ottertail St. Louis Roseau Wadena However, the Minnesota DNR said that the northeastern tip of Minnesota would remain under Class III burning restrictions, which means no campfires allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping. No fireworks are allowed there either, excepting within city limits. “These changes reflect reduced wildfire risks for much of the north, while also recognizing that wildfire danger remains high in Cook and Lake counties.” She also cautions, “Until we have a few inches of snow on the ground, we all need to continue our efforts to reduce wildfires; fires can start easily in dry grass and leaves,” Allissa Reynolds, acting wildlife prevention supervisor with the DNR, said. At last report, the Greenwood fire was 75% contained, officials said.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 2,736 New Cases, Positivity Rate Climbs To 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the seven-day average positivity rate jumped to 7.1%. Officials also reported 41 deaths, filling in previously unreported data from past months, though 12 of the deaths did occur in September of 2021. MDH now reports that there have been 676,505 cases of COVID-19 since last March, and 7,956 people have died due to the virus. Lately, hospitalizations have been rising in Minnesota, reaching levels not seen since this past winter. MDH says there are 208 people in Minnesota ICUs with COVID-19, and 510 patients in non-ICU beds. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mille Lacs Lake Ends ‘Catch-And-Release Only’ Walleye Fishing Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the state’s most popular walleye lakes has ended it’s “catch-and-release only” season. Being allowed to keep walleye on Lake Mille Lacs has been a debate in previous years, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources co-managing the lake with Chippewa bands that have treaty rights. Beginning Thursday, anglers will be able to take home one walleye between 21 and 23 inches, or one walleye over 28 inches long. For some time guides and business owners were worried about the health of the walleye and number of walleye in the lake, but many WCCO talked with said those numbers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home in northeast Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a structure fire early Saturday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were called to the one-and-a-half story home shortly before 9 a.m. When they arrived at the 2500 block of Jefferson Street Northeast, they found heavy black smoke coming from the roof vents and gable. They found the fire on the second floor attic area. A second alarm was called for additional crews and equipment. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home suffered extensive fire and water damage. Though two firefighters were evaluated at the scene for minor medical conditions, neither were transported to the hospital. Red Cross has been called for the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Bemidji Woman Found ‘In Good Health’ In Montana

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week in Bemidji has been found “in good health and unharmed” in Montana police said. The woman had been missing since Monday morning. On Thursday, the Bemidji Police Department received a tip that she was in Montana. The department collaborated with authorities there to locate her. She told authorities she “traveled alone” and “left Bemidji under no duress.”   More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Schools Report Bathrooms Being Plundered For ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok Challenge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A nationwide TikTok trend involving students stealing items from their schools and posting swaggering videos online afterward has prompted at least two Twin Cities schools to crack down this week, boosting security and surveillance. In a statement to parents Thursday, Shakopee West Middle School officials said that the social media-spurred thefts, known as “devious licks,” have increased significantly in recent days, leaving bathrooms particularly damaged. “We have tried several measures to prevent the vandalism and theft, but have been unable to get it to stop,” Principal Lori Link wrote. “In fact, it is escalating.” In response, the school...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Than 300 Afghan Refugees May Soon Be Resettled In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While tens of thousands of Afghans on military bases await resettlement in the United States, local officials say they expect more than 300 of those who escaped Kabul to be placed in Minnesota in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Services said in an email to WCCO-TV that local administrators have been advised that up to 65 Afghan Special Immigrant Visas and at least 275 additional evacuees may soon be resettled in Minnesota. Already, more than 60,000 evacuees have arrived in the United States since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan following the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘All Around Me Is All This Chaos’: North Minneapolis Residents Say They’re Living In A War Zone

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The repetitive sound of gunfire continues to plague Minneapolis’ North side community. The constant sound of gunshots, some sounding like automatic weapons, rang out late into the night. And on Thursday morning there were more gunshots, a juvenile struck and shots fired near an elementary school — all before noon. Residents say they feel as though they’re living in a combat zone. Marques Armstrong and Nekima Levy-Armstrong are processing living with gunfire at night, and waking up to bullets being fired near their home. “Every day something is out of control several times a day, and there is no end...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy